Washington: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he is directing the state’s Board of Governors to end the use of H-1B visas across state universities, saying that positions currently held by visa holders should be filled by Florida residents.

Speaking at a press conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa, DeSantis said the decision is aimed at ensuring that Florida citizens are “first in line for job opportunities.”

He said state universities must prioritise hiring local candidates over international workers employed through the H-1B visa programme, which allows U.S. institutions to hire foreign nationals in speciality occupations.

DeSantis said the state’s review identified university employees on H-1B visas in a range of roles, including assistant professors, coordinators, analysts, and staff in athletics and communications.

He questioned whether such positions required specialised skills that could not be found within the state workforce.

“Why are we bringing people in to assess our accreditation on an H-1B visa? We can’t do that with our own people?” DeSantis said, adding that the practice amounts to “cheap labour” and calling on university leaders to reassess hiring practices.

The governor said the state’s analysis found H-1B employees from several countries, including China, Spain, Poland, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Albania.

He cited examples such as a bio-analytical core director, a psychologist, a communications manager, and a coastal research specialist among those hired through the programme.

The changes come a week after the US Department of Homeland Security issued new guidance on the H-1B $100,000 application fee, providing a series of exemptions and carveouts.

According to the new guidelines, workers who switch to H-1B visa status from other visa categories, such as F-1 student status, won’t be subjected to the $100,000 application fee.

H-1B workers applying for an amendment, change of status, or extension of stay within the United States won’t be subjected to the hefty payment. Moreover, all the current H-1B visa holders won’t be prevented from entering or leaving the United States.

The White House, last week, reiterated that President Donald Trump’s priority in reforming the H‑1B visa programme is to put “American workers first” and vowed to fight lawsuits filed against the administration’s crackdown.

The administration’s H-1B visa policy has faced legal challenges with two major lawsuits filed in courts, including one by the US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s biggest business organisation.

IANS