Talcher: Panic spread in Talcher Friday morning when toxic ash slurry leaked out of the pipeline of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) following a breach in the pipeline carrying the slurry from the TTPS power plant, a unit of NTPC, at Jagannathpur village.

At least 12 families of the village adjacent to NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Plant (TTPM) were affected as fly ash slurry flooded their homes. The fly ash slurry also flooded roads, ponds and farmlands.

Fly ash generated at the thermal power plant is carried through pipelines to fill abandoned coal mine pits which earlier used to be filled with sand and water.

Locals claimed that such leakages have of late become a regular feature and no measures have been taken by the plant authorities to prevent them. Residents of Jagannathpur village have demanded compensation from NTPC authorities for the damage suffered by them due to flooding of fly ash slurry.

They have threatened to take to agitation if the authorities failed to compensate them. On the other hand, power plant authorities have visited the spot to take stock of the situation following the breach in the pipeline.

However, Group General Manager (GGM) of NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Plant has said that the damages are minimal. The GGM has added that matter will be inquired into and if the need arises compensation will be paid to affected persons.