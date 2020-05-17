New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday listed all the measures and allocations made under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the ‘self-reliant India’ programme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, she listed measures worth Rs 20,97,053 crore including RBI measures and steps announced under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Package (PMGKP).

Accordingly, on the fifth and final day of detailing the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the Centre’s ‘Self-Reliant India Movement’, the minister gave the break-up of the package.

Under the break-up, on the first day announcements with allocations worth Rs 5,94,550 crore were made, while on the second day steps on agriculture, housing, rural sectors worth Rs 3,10,000 crore were made. Besides, Rs 1,50,000 crore were allocated for several schemes to revive agriculture and allied sectors amongst others on the third day.

On the fourth and the fifth day, the FM gave a mega push to boost mining, defence, civil aviation and power distribution sectors via structural reforms and stimulus worth Rs 48,100 crore.

Consequently, these steps come to a total of Rs 11,02,650 crore.

The package also include earlier announcements under PMGKP worth Rs 1,92,800 crore and RBI measures including Rs 8,01,603 crore which come to Rs 9,94,403 crore.

On the first day of the announcements which started on May 13, the Minister announced a slew of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, real estate, NBFCs, power distribution and general businesses.

While, on the second day, agri, housing, rural sectors got big Central fiscal booster.