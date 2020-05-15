New Delhi: In the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh-crore package announced by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday came up with an 11-point plan for farmers’ welfare, fisheries and food processing.

The third tranche of measures being announced today focuses on agriculture and allied activities, including fisheries, said the Finance Minister.

Agri-Infra

The government announced Rs 1 lakh crore for aggregators and startups in agriculture sector, including warehouse and cold chains. The benefit will also go to farmers’ cooperatives.

Addressing the media here, she said that financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding in agriculture infrastructure projects at the farm-gate and aggregation points such as primary agricultural cooperative societies, farmer producer organisations and agriculture entrepreneurs, among others.

This will provide impetus for development for farm-gate/aggregation point affordable and financially viable post harvest management infrastructure, she said.

Observing the lack of adequate cold chain and post harvest management infrastructure in the vicinity of farm gate causes gaps in value chains, Sitharaman said that the fund will be created immediately.

Micro-food enterprise

The government also announced Rs 10,000 crore for cluster-based manufacturing for nutritional products in which 2 lakh MFI will benefit, for example, Kashmir can have ‘Kesar’ and Bihar can have ‘Makhana’ clusters.

“India is the largest milk producer, largest jute and pulses producer, second largest in sugarcane, cotton, groundnut, fruits, vegetables and fisheries and third in cereals. Indian farmer has really endured and made sure that he would give us the highest yield, said Sitharaman.

The scheme will help 2 lakh MFEs attain FSSAI gold standards, build brands and boost marketing.

Under the scheme, cluster-based approach would be taken up for products such as mangos in Uttar Pradesh, saffron in Jammu & Kashmir among others.

As per the government, the decision will lead to improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets, and improved incomes.

It is also likely to help in reaching untapped export markets in view of the improved health consciousness.

The Finance Minister said it goes to the credit of the Indian farmer who has always stood up to various challenges and has made India reach certain global benchmarks.

Fisheries

The Centre Friday also allocated Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This was part of the government’s economic package to help rejuvenate India’s economy.

Critical gaps in the value chain will be filled through the Yojana. The government will launch the PMMSY for “integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries”, said the Finance Ministry.

As much as Rs 11,000 crore out of Rs 20,000 crore is kept for activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture. Meanwhile, the rest of Rs 9,000 cr is for creating infrastructure such as fishing harbours, cold chains and markets.

This will benefit some key activities such as cage-cutter, seaweed farming, ornamental fisheries, as well as new fishing vessels and their traceability, said the Centre in a press conference addressed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This ramping up of the infrastructure is likely to lead to additional fish production of 70 lakh tonne over the next five years, believes the government. The government has also talked about personal insurance of fishermen and their boats which may make their life a bit easier, after the lockdown.

Moreover, these efforts will lead to employment generation of as much as 55 lakh individuals, the Finance Ministry estimated. It will double the exports to Rs 1,00,000 crore, said the Centre. One of the few focus areas of the government will be the islands and the North-East, it added.

IANS