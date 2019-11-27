Balasore: Hundreds of integrated B.Ed and M.Ed students of Fakir Mohan University staged a night-long strike outside Balasore Collectorate late Tuesday night for their right to appear in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET).

The State government had barred the students from the test. The students had taken out a rally November 5 from Balasore to Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to press for their demands but were stopped by the police midway. They withdrew their stir after the District Collector intervened and asked them to wait for three days so that a concrete decision could be taken in this regard.

The students alleged that the officials ignored them and didn’t pay any attention towards the issue following which they staged a dharna at the Collector’s office late Tuesday night. Though the Sub-Collector held a discussion with the students, they refused to disperse saying that this protest will continue until fulfillment of their demands.

PNN