Balasore: Fakir Mohan University (FMU) Saturday observed International Day of Yoga, 2025 at its Nuapadhi Campus in Balasore.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Sanskrit and the university’s NSS Unit, with support from the Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi.

A yoga training session was held, with the participation of faculty, non-teaching staff and students. Vice-Chancellor Professor Santosh Kumar Tripathy presided over the event.

Professor Prafulla Kumar Mishra, former vice-chancellor of Mahara ja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, attended as the guest of honour.

Professor Jagat Ram Bhattacharya, a former faculty member of Visva-Bharati, Santini Ketan, served as the chief yoga trainer.

Both shared valuable insights on yoga and meditation. Professor Bhaskar Behara, chairman of the Postgraduate Council, delivered the welcome address.

A daylong seminar was also held to mark the occasion. Professor Mishra, Professor Bhattacharya and Professor Sudhanshu Kumar Sarangi of the Department of Sanskrit, Punjab University (Hoshiarpur), also spoke.

