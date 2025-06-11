Balasore: A team of students from Fakir Mohan University (FMU) in Balasore have been selected for the final round at the 110-Hour national-level Hackathon on biodiversity conservation at Pune, organised by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) to celebrate its 110 years of scientific legacy.

Held across multiple ZSI regional centres, the hackathon brings together bright minds from across the country to address pressing issues in wildlife and ecosystem conservation.

The FMU team showcased exceptional innovation and scientific rigour, securing first prize in the regional round conducted at the Marine Aquarium and Regional Centre (MARC) in Digha.

The winning team included Soumyaranjan Dash (team leader and research fellow, CRCIHSC), Ananya Devasmita Patra, and Bhaskar Beja (master’s students, PG Department of Zoology).

Their project focused on population recovery of Indian horseshoe crabs through a captive breeding model, a pioneering approach to conserve the ancient and ecologically vital species from rapid decline.

At the national-level round held at the Western Regional Centre, ZSI Pune, Soumyaranjan Dash represented the university solo, competing against top researchers from across India.

PNN