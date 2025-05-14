Balasore: Fakir Mohan University (FMU), known for its contributions to the promotion and development of language and literature in Odisha, is set to host a two-day literary festival from May 16 to 17 on its campus in Balasore.

The festival is being organised under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy, with active support from Bhaskar Behera, chairman of the Post Graduate Council, and Registrar Kukumina Das. Debashis Patra, head of the Department of Language and Literature, will serve as the coordinator.

The event will bring together more than 30 literary figures from diverse linguistic backgrounds, including Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Sanskrit, Urdu, Santali, and English. Writers, scholars, and researchers from Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Thailand will participate in discussions and deliberations on a range of themes in literature and language studies.

Sessions and panel discussions will cover topics such as ‘The Present and Future of Short Stories’, ‘Perspectives and Philosophy of Translation’, ‘Poetry: Essence and Possibilities’, ‘Lord Jagannath and Global Consciousness’, ‘Agricultural Themes in Literature’, ‘The Body of Literature and the Illusion of Cinema’, and ‘My Language and the Future of My Literature’.

More than 30 prominent literary personalities from across the country are expected to participate. The university has begun preparations and logistical arrangements for the event. It has extended an open invitation to writers, storytellers, scholars, and researchers to take part and help make the festival a success.

PNN