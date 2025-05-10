Balasore: Two persons were arrested from Odisha’s Balasore district after brown sugar worth Rs 22 lakh was seized from their possession, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Aradbazar area in Balasore town Friday, and seized brown sugar weighing 228 grams from the two accused, Balasore SP Raj Prasad said.

During interrogation, they have admitted to jointly operating a brown sugar trade and claimed to have procured the drug from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The drugs were seized in the presence of an executive magistrate, the police said, adding that unaccounted cash of Rs 18,000 was recovered from their possession, the SP said.

Both accused persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and an investigation is underway, the police added.

PTI