Berhampur: Two persons were killed and at least 32 injured in separate accidents in Odisha’s Ganjam district over the last 24 hours, police said Monday.

In the first accident Sunday night, two persons were killed and 20 injured when a pickup van overturned near Anda Anda in the district.

The occupants, who were returning from Mahendragiri Mela, hailed from Karabalua village in Patrapur block, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rangabati Behera (55) and Kailash Behera (64).

At least 12 persons, including two children, were injured when an SUV carrying them overturned at Barihapadara hill on Jarada-Mahendragiri road within Jarada police station limits in the district Monday evening.

The victims, all residents of Hansamara village under Barua police station limits in Andhra Pradesh, were also returning from Mahendragiri Mela held at Mahendragiri hills in neighbouring Gajapati district when the accident took place, police said.

The injured were rescued and taken to Patrapur hospital. Seven of them were later referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for treatment.

The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable, police said.