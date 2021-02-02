Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance farmers’ income, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and WODC chairman, Asit Tripathy, Tuesday directed the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department to focus on agri-business and agro-enterprise.

While reviewing different programmes of the department here at Krushi Bhawan, Tripathy said, “Agro-enterprises with market linkages will bring real transformation in the rural sector. It will make the sector more rewarding and attractive for youths.”

Each district has its own potential. Because of the supportive business climate and promising returns, many private entrepreneurs have entered the agro-enterprise sector in the districts under the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). They need handholding support, he said.

He said the field-level officers be oriented to be in touch with such private entrepreneurs and support them as per their requirement. The officials can provide support for easy credit support, market linkage and technical advisory, which will bring big changes in this sector.

Further, Tripathy directed the department to make a state-wide assessment of the current presence and potential of the private investment in these sectors.

Agriculture secretary Saurabh Garg said a progressive State Agriculture Policy is in operation since January 2020. Around 61.80 lakh hectares land is under cultivation out of which around 13.60 lakh hectare is under horticultural crops.

Presently, 34 seafood processing units, 36 lemongrass extraction units and 16 cashew processing units are operating in the state. Potential agro and food processing cultures have been identified. One district and one product list has also been prepared for the development of food processing units and marketing support.

Agriculture director Muthu Kumar said that Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) has been launched to promote enterprises in agriculture and allied sector. Under the scheme, around 40-50 per cent of capital investment subsidy subject to a limit of Rs 50 lakh is being provided to the entrepreneurs. Around 83 types of projects have been enlisted for support under the scheme.

So far, 365 operating units have been supported under the MKUY. In the current year, a total number of 113 units involving capital investment of Rs 44 crore have been operationalised. These units have been provided a capital investment subsidy of Rs 12 crore and they have created sustainable employment opportunity for 565 persons.