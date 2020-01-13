Detox diet plans have become very popular in the weight loss world. The popular diet trend helps you lose weight fast, while flooding toxins from your body.

Detoxing is a popular trend followed by people to lose pounds quickly. It is nothing but complete rejuvenation or cleansing of your body through the consumption of fruit and vegetable drink and herbal teas, followed by short-term fasting.

It claims to remove toxins from your body to aid weight loss.

Here we bring some detox drinks that help you to lose weight quickly:

Green Tea and Lemon: Boil a cup of water and place a green tea bag in it. Add the juice of the lemon. Drink it while it is still hot.

Lemon and Cucumber: Cut the lemon into wedges and slice the cucumber. Toss the pieces into the jar. Add a few mint leaves and a pinch of salt. Pour water into the jar. Drink this water throughout the day.

Orange and Carrot Juice: Slice the carrot and peel the orange. Chop and toss them into the food processor. Add a tablespoon of honey and throw in some coriander leaves. Add a little water. Give it a spin. Add ice before drinking.

Beetroot and Mint Juice: Chop the beetroot into cubes and toss them in the blender. Add a few mint leaves and a pinch of salt. Give it a spin. Drink while still fresh.

Pineapple Lemonade: Toss the chopped pineapple in a blender and give it a spin. Pour the juice into a glass. Add the lemon juice, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and salt. Stir well.

Honey, Lemon, and Ginger: Heat a glass of water. Do not boil it. Use a mortar and pestle to crush the ginger root. Add the lemon juice, crushed ginger, and honey to a glass of warm water. Drink it while it is still warm.

PNN