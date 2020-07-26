Masks and other face covering items have now become essential part of our lives, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic. It is very important to cover our faces while stepping outside the house, to protect ourselves and our loved ones from coronavirus.

According to a report, face masks should be washed regularly, it is also depends on how often the mask has been worn. Apart from wearing masks, it is equally important to keep the mask clean.

Below are few easy ways to keep your mask clean and avoid it from getting stained :

How to wash face masks: Mask can be washed in a washing machine. Tide or any other good detergent can be used in hot water to wash it. By the way, no special product is required to wash the mask.

How to wash mask by hands: Hand sewn masks are particularly delicate, so they should be washed by hand. They can be washed with warm water. Rub it in warm water for 20 to 30 seconds then let it dry. In addition to this, keep the mask in warm water by immersing it in a dilute solution of any liquid or detergent powder for about 20 minutes. After this, wash your hands properly.

Stains and accumulated dirt: If dirt has accumulated on the mask or other spots have appeared, then an enzyme stain remover can be used.

Makeup and lipstick: While wearing mask with makeup, especially for young girls, lipstick stains can be seen in the mask. In that case, alcohol can be used to wash it properly.

Sweat: Sweat stain can be removed using enzymatic.

Other cares: Care has to be taken while drying the mask after washing. Many masks become big or get stretched after washing. At the same time, you cannot iron all masks. Many types of masks also shrink on drying in excess sunlight. Especially cotton or linen masks shrink. So we have to be careful while drying these kind of masks.