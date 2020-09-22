If there are yellow spots in your teeth, they can embarrass you everywhere. Yellowness in teeth spoils our smile. Because of this, people do not laugh openly in front of anyone.

Regular care is very important to keep teeth and gums healthy. To make teeth white, care has to be taken. The problem of yellowing of teeth starts due to eating. You can also adopt some home remedies to get rid of it.

Follow these home remedies to get rid of yellow teeth:

Mustard oil is effective in this. By using it, your teeth are cleaned and the yellow spots of teeth decrease eventually. So let’s know how you can use mustard oil to remove yellowness of teeth.

You can use turmeric mixed with mustard oil to clean teeth. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and make a paste. Apply this paste on the teeth and apply it the way you clean your teeth. By using it regularly, the yellowness in teeth will reduce in a few days.

Salt is considered very beneficial for making teeth strong, so nowadays, some toothpastes are also getting salt. Make a paste like half a teaspoon of mustard by adding a pinch of salt. And clean your teeth with that paste. By using it for a few days you will get rid of yellowing of teeth.

Only mustard oil can relieve you from problems of teeth and gums. You can also massage your teeth and gums with mustard oil only. Massage your teeth and gums with a finger with a little mustard oil. Leave it like this for a couple of minutes, then rinse it with lukewarm water.