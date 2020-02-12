Facebook-owned instant messaging major WhatsApp is yet to release a stable version of the app with the new Dark Mode feature in iOS platform. However, unofficially, Dark Mode for WhatsApp is making its way to iOS users.

According to a report by MacRumors, participants in WhatsApp’s TestFlight beta program have started noticing the feature in the latest testing notes. It has become all but certain that Dark Mode theme will finally make its way to all supported iPhones. Besides, the MacRumors report also insists that WhatsApp will soon be rolling out a stable version of the feature for both Android and iOS platforms.

Dark Mode feature is currently in testing mode and is available with WhatsApp update version 2.20. Users may try this through the TestFlight program as the WhatsApp beta program for iPhones is currently not accepting fresh members. The TestFlight update is valid for 90 days following which it will expire.

Once the latest update is downloaded, the Dark Mode can be enabled by following these steps:

Open WhatsApp—> Go to Settings—> Tap on the ‘Chat’ option—> Choose the Theme option—>Select between Dark Mode and Light Mode.

It may be mentioned here that last month WhatsApp had begun testing the Dark Mode feature for Android users. That said, the official rollout of this much-awaited feature continues to remain unclear as the company has not made any official statements about it.