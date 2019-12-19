Facebook owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is quite popular for its speed and simplicity. It has effectively brought friends and families closer by offering simple data based chatting, media sharing and calling facilities. WhatsApp in recent days has updated the app to roll out several new features such as battery saver option, self-destructing messages, group invites among others.

That said, the lack of privacy is among something that has been concerning the users for a long time now. For example, users of WhatsApp were not able to hide the messages or specific chats. Meanwhile, users on several forums have reported a technique to ‘hide chats’ on WhatsApp for Android and Apple iOS users with the help of an in-built feature.

Android users can follow these steps to hide the chats in the platform: Select the chat you want to hide -> long press -> select ‘Archive’ at the top right corner of the app to hide the chat.

Apple iOS users can follow these steps to hide the chats in the platform: Open the app -> right swipe on the chat you want to hide and click the ‘Archive’ button. Chat will subsequently be archived and you won’t be able to find it on the list.

When users wish to unhide the archived chat on Android, they need to open the app, scroll down to the very bottom of the app where they can see ‘Archived’ option. By tapping on these chats, users should be able to unarchive the chats.

In iOS, users need to open the app and go to the top of the chat list. Scroll down to see the ‘Archived chats’ option. Tap on the ‘Archived Chats’ option and right swipe on it to make it visible again.