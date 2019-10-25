These days’ smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops and many other gadgets are more vulnerable to viruses. Our phone is a gateway to a lot of personal data, and hackers create malware to break into your email, online banking, and apps.

Follow these simple steps to make sure your smartphone is safe from hackers, snoops, and thieves. The most dangerous situation is when your device is infected, and you don’t even realize it.

Know the symptoms of an Infected Device:

Data Usage: The first sign that your phone has a virus is the rapid depletion of its data. That’s because the virus is trying to run a lot of background tasks and communicate with the internet. So, when there is rapid depletion of data, you know that it is already affected by virus.

Crashing Apps: Most viruses tamper with regular operations and it’s common for apps to crash without explanation. Make sure you update all of your apps to prevent viral interference.

Pop-Ups: Many websites have pop-up ads. But if you start seeing pop-ups all the time, especially for products or services that seem suspicious, you may want to check for a virus. Whatever you do, don’t click on the links. Virus-based pop-ups are almost always designed to make your device even sicker.

Unwanted Apps: If you see an app that looks familiar, but you don’t remember downloading it, check and see whether it’s authentic. If it looks fishy, delete it.

Battery Drain: All of these digital shenanigans take a lot of energy. Not only does your phone use up more data, but the battery runs out faster as well. Like actual viruses, malware can leave the body of your device completely exhausted.