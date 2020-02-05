Search giant Google has come up with a new feature for prepaid users on Android phones wherein they can compare plans and recharge their phones on the search page.

The new Google search feature shows comparable discounts and offers available on various recharge plans offered by different operators. The feature, as of now, is only available for Android users with a Google account. The new feature collates prepaid plans from telecom companies such as Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL available across all circles in India.

Follow these steps to use this Google search feature:

On Google search type a query such as ‘mobile recharge’ or ‘prepaid mobile recharge’.

A widget will appear on the search results page. Users need to enter their mobile number, name of the operator and the circle of the phone they want to recharge.

After entering the above-mentioned details, the user will need to click on a blue coloured button that reads ‘Browse Plans’.

Google search will then pull up a list of available plans from the mobile operator. The user needs to select a plan from the available options.

After a plan is selected, a list of valid offers from compatible providers also comes up in the search. As of now, only Google Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and Free Charge are listed here for processing the online payment.

After the transaction process is complete, the confirmation page gives several options including going back to Google search, access to customer support for any query about the recharge done.

It may be mentioned here that this feature is currently not available for all Android phone users as it is being rolled out in phases.