We often tend to get attracted towards our colleagues at workplace, be it at office, banks, or any other working place. While many relationships end in breakups and fights eventually, with the passage of time many couples also get married and life a happily ever after.

Ever thought of couples who deal with breakups and work at the same place? A very odd situation is created between two people whenever a breakup happens while working in the same office.

Facing the heart break, not only do we have to face each other every day, but we also have to work with them. In such a situation, how can a healthy professional relationship be maintained?

Here are some tips.

Keep professional and personal matters at distance: First of all, keep professional and personal matters separate by drawing very clear lines in your relationship. You can talk to each other about problems, but never let office issues dominate your relationship. By doing this, you will remain in love and both of you will be able to give more time to each other. And even if there is a chance of breakup, then it will also help you a lot in maintaining professional relationships.

Ignore Ex in the office: Even you would not want to see the face of your ex partner after the breakup, but when he/she is your colleague, doing this can affect work as well as performance, which is important for career. Even if you are working on a project, adopt a professional attitude and keep personal feelings aside.

Office work: The couple has to keep in mind that they are not doing household chores, in which your emotions can get involved. This is office work, which will have to be completed like a responsible employee in any case.