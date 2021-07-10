Various factors including nutritional deficiency, stress, poor lifestyle habits, certain medications, disease, hormonal imbalance, dirt, etc. can trigger hair loss. Cutting hair is not the solution. After haircut you may find that it is falling less because the hair is shorter, and you see less hair in the sink.

But the number of hairs remains the same. A haircut does not affect the follicles, which are responsible for growth and premature loss. Instead of cutting beautiful, long hair, some rules should be followed to control or prevent hair fall.

Keep your scalp clean – Maintain hair hygiene. Clean your hair on alternate days. But if you are doing gym or your hair often gets very oily, then wash it daily.

Do not tie your hair too tight– Make sure your hair remains loose or use a lighter hair band to tie your hair. Tying hair tightly creates unnecessary pressure, which can lead to breakage and fall of your hair.

Protect hair from ultraviolet rays– The sun’s rays can also damage your hair. Make sure to tie your hair when you are going to be out in the sun or use a sun protection serum.

Apply oil to your hair– The old habit of applying oil to your hair can make a big difference. When it comes to preventing or controlling hair fall, massage the hair with ordinary coconut oil.

Using the right supplements– Another effective and simple way to deal with hair loss is to change your diet. Intake of foods rich in proteins, antioxidants, amino acids, fatty acids and vitamins can actually do a good job of improving the health of your hair, making the follicles stronger and reducing hair fall over time.