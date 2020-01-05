Jogging recreationally, competitively, or as part of your overall wellness goals, is a great way to improve your health. Though much attention is required for full body, what to eat before and after jogging is equally important.

Having a healthy diet is always an important component in our wellness part. Here we have healthy and nutritious diet to take after and before jogging:

Fresh fruit salad: Fresh fruit, like peaches, watermelon, and berries, will provide your body with loads of vitamins, mineral and antioxidants. Meanwhile, cottage cheese is a rich source of protein and calcium. Combine these two ingredients in a small bowl and enjoy this little snack after your run.

Chocolate milk: A delicious cup of chocolate milk is waiting for you. This drink is loaded with protein and carbs that are easy to digest to help your muscles recover. Chocolate milk helps the body to recover better than other recovery drinks.

Banana with peanut butter: Bananas and peanut butter pair make for a tasty snack, but it will also help your body to recover after a long run. You will consume food that is satisfying and low in calories. This is a quick snack to make when you don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen.

Burrito bowl: A yummy burrito bowl will provide your body with everything it needs to recover and refuel. It contains a good amount of protein and carbs. Opt for brown rice instead of white.

Vegetable omelette: A vegetable omelette packs a punch and is high in vitamins, healthy fats and minerals. Sometimes, consuming eggs for breakfast may help you lose weight. This option is especially good to have handy if you are a morning jogger.

