Bhadrak: A food and textile park project in Bhadrak is yet to see the light of the day though land for the purpose had been acquired 24 years ago, a report said.

Several other government and industrial projects have also been stuck in limbo over the years.

The lands acquired of the projects have remained unused. The only major project that has been made operational is the Dhamara port.

Among the other major projects which have remained stuck due to alleged political lethargy are the district stadium, the district headquarters hospital building, a proposed agriculture university and a nursing college.

It may be noted here that 217.71 acre of land had been acquired in 1995 to set up a sugar factory at Dhamnagar Chhak under Bhandaripokhari block. Later, the government decided that the land would be used for a food and textile park.

Meanwhile, 24 years have passed since the land acquisition, but the project has not yet been realised.

On the other hand, the people who had spared their farmland for the project with the hope of employment opportunities were frustrated. People of Pahimahura, Manjurigadia and Helpur villages have lost their land. They have been agitating for execution of the project, but to no avail.

Bhadrak was carved out as a district in 1993, but its dream projects like the district stadium have remained stuck, while some other projects have remained confined to proposal only.

Besides, the effort to upgrade the Nehru Stadium as the district level one has failed. The project is stuck over a land ownership dispute.

The administration is unable to identify alternative land for the stadium project.

The district jail, facing overcrowding and space shortage was to be shifted elsewhere, but no step has been taken in this direction.

The administration had identified 20 acres of land at Bahudarada seven years ago for shifting of the jail.

Local outfits pointed out that several other ambitious projects like the medical college, an agriculture university and nursing schools have been neglected.

As no other major industrial projects are being set up, people are bound to migrate to other states for their livelihood, lamented lawyer Gadahar Bal.

“Land acquired for industrial projects are lying unused for lack of political will power while development of the district has been stymied,” said labour leader Samar Bal.

Rajendra Kumar Panda, district additional project officer, said the land for food and textile park is unused as it was not decided which company will set up the project.