Long time usage of mobile phones, laptop and exposure to TV screens is becoming a necessary evil these days which on the other hand affects our eyes. Over exposure to mobile screens, computer can cause eye discomfort, so we should pay more attention to our daily diet to keep our eyes health.

Maintaining a well-balanced healthy diet is key to keeping our eyes healthy. Here are the diets you need to follow if you are the long time users of computer or mobile phones:

Vitamins: Vitamin plays a crucial role in vision by maintaining a clear cornea, which is the outside covering of your eye. Foods rich in vitamins can help eyes fight problems. Our eyes require Vitamins A, C and E rich food. Citrus rich food, such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons and tangerines contain free radical-fighting antioxidants, which can keep our eyes healthy.

Leafy vegetables: If your job requires a lot of computer work then you should follow veggies like spinach, kale, turnip green, broccoli, peas are good sources of Lutein and zeaxanthin, two nutrients key to lower the risk of AMD (age-related macular degeneration) and healthy eyes.

Omega-3 rich food: Omega-3 fatty acids can contribute to visual development and the health of the retina in the back of the eye. They can also help prevent dry eyes. Cold water fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines are rich in good fats like Omega-3. These are also rich in Vitamin D, which is equally good for healthy eyes. If you are not a fish eater or if you are vegan, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and thus good for protecting eyes.

Legumes and Beans: Many beans and legumes are rich in zinc, which is a very important mineral found in high concentration in eyes. Zinc is found in mostly all beans, including Lima, black eyed beans and kidney beans along with lean meats, poultry and fortified cereals. These essentials can trace mineral that is found in high concentration in the eyes. Zinc may help protect your eyes from the damaging effects of light. Other foods high in zinc include oysters, lean red meat, poultry and fortified cereals.

