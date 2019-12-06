Chattanpalli (Telengana): Far from the bustle of the city, this non-descript village with paddy and tomato fields has come alive after the four men accused of gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an ‘encounter’ Friday.

The bodies of the four with one seen holding a pistol in a hand lay in the spot barely a few hundred metres away from where they had allegedly burnt the 25-year old woman just a week ago after raping and killing her.

Surrounded by paddy and tomato fields some distance away on one side and the Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway on the other, the stretch of uncultivated land where the bodies lay for legal formalities was swarmed by a battery of mediapersons and curious onlookers.

“Crime scene do not cross” warnings greeted the mediapersons at the village, 50 kms from Hyderabad, as they were allowed to witness the encounter spot from a distance.

Curious onlookers gathered at the highway, with a section of them raising slogans hailing the police for their action against the accused, with some citizens strewing flower petals on the spot where the woman’s charred body was found, November 28 as a mark of paying tributes to here.

Since morning a steady stream of people reached the ‘encounter’ site and congratulated the police. Many felt such a police action will act as a deterrent for others from committing similar crimes.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here November 28 morning, a day after she went missing.

