Washington: The rapid buildup of US forces in the Middle East has progressed to the point that President Donald Trump has the option to launch military action against Iran as soon as this weekend, a newspaper reported, citing administration and Pentagon officials.

According to a report in The New York Times Wednesday (local time), the military posture now allows Trump to strike Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles and launch sites. However, the President “has given no indication that he has made a decision about how to proceed.”

The buildup has continued despite indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Geneva on Tuesday. Iran’s Foreign Minister said there was agreement on a “set of guiding principles.” US officials said the two sides made progress but acknowledged that significant gaps remain.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran give up its nuclear program, including agreeing not to enrich uranium. He has warned that Iran must meet his terms or face severe consequences.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the President still prefers negotiations. “The President has always been very clear, though, with respect to Iran or any country around the world, diplomacy is always his first option, and Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with this administration,” she said.

“He’s always thinking about what’s in the best interest of the United States of America, of our military, of the American people, and that’s how he makes decisions with respect to military action,” she added.

The New York Times reported that the military buildup includes more than 50 additional fighter jets, dozens of refuelling tankers, and two aircraft carrier strike groups. The USS Gerald R. Ford was approaching Gibraltar as it headed to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region.

US officials said the deployment also includes Patriot missile defence systems and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) systems, designed to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles.

Additional F-35, F-22 and F-16 fighter jets have moved from the United States to Europe and onward to the Middle East. Refuelling aircraft necessary for sustained air operations have also been repositioned, as reported daily

One military official told the newspaper that the US could now defend its troops, allies and assets from Iranian retaliation, at least during a short campaign. But the official cautioned that it remains unclear whether the military is prepared for a prolonged and wider war.

Israeli forces are also preparing for possible joint action. According to Israeli defence officials cited by the newspaper, planning envisions delivering a severe blow over several days to force Iran into concessions at the negotiating table.

Trump struck three Iranian nuclear sites last June during a 12-day conflict. At the time, he declared Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.” He is now weighing whether to resume military action.

Senior national security officials have told the President that any operation aimed at changing Iranian leadership is not guaranteed to succeed, the report said.