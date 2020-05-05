Kolkata: Foreign footballers of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, along with their coaches, left Tuesday for their homes. They had been stranded for more than a month due to the nationwide lockdown. They undertook a 29-hour bus ride from Kolkata to New Delhi from where they boarded a flight.

Special Dutch Airlines flight

The 13-member group, comprising mostly of Spaniards, made a quiet exit from India in the wee hours of Tuesday. They flew by a specially-arranged Dutch Airlines flight from New Delhi. They will travel to their respective homes from Amsterdam.

I-League campaign

Kibu Vicuna, who guided Mohun Bagan to I-League title, said he would love to return. He said he would like to celebrate the success with football-crazy Kolkata fans. Vicuna-coached Mohun Bagan won their second I-League title with four rounds left. The event was suspended due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“When normalcy returns, I would love to come back and celebrate with all the players, fans, club officials and members. I would enjoy that,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“None of us ever really got the opportunity to say our goodbyes properly. It was all over the phone. I am a person who likes to do this kind of thing face-to-face,” Vicuna added with a tinge of regret.

Disappointment

The 48-year-old got the success in his very first season in India. However, he had to quit his position as Mohun Bagan were taken over by Indian Super League Club (ISL) ATK. The latter are coached by Antonio Lopez Habas.

“It has been a fantastic year for me – both personally and professionally. I feel I now feel complete as a coach. When we won that last match against Aizawl, we were so happy. We all celebrated with the fans,” said Vicuna who will coach ISL side Kerala Blasters this coming season.

There was the return-leg derby left against East Bengal but the COVID-19 pandemic by then had stalled all the sporting activities.

“I would like to thank all the fans of Mohun Bagan. We got so much love throughout the season, it’s absolutely unbelievable. I feel like I am leaving a piece of my heart back in Kolkata,” Vicuna added.

PTI