Phulbani: Vigilance sleuths Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses, offices and other properties of forest department official Kailash Sahoo on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. He is working as a forester of Baliguda Forest Division in Kandhamal district.

Acting on a tip-off, separate teams of the anti-graft wing conducted simultaneous raids at his office and houses at Kandhamal district, Berhampur and Puri.

During the raid they seized several documents. The details regarding the value of assets of the forester would be ascertained after the completion of the raids, said an official.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths December 19 raided multiple places in connection with allegations against Assistant Executive Engineer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Searches were conducted at his office in Baripada, rented house in Bhubaneswar, and parental home at Nayagarh.

