Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal forest department, in its attempt to give this industry-rich district a green cover, has so far planted 1.10 lakh saplings under ‘Sabuja Mahanadi Mission’, official data said.

According to Dhenkanal divisional forest officer (DFO) Bimal Prasanna Acharya, with an aim to increase the greenery in the district, ‘Sabuja Mahanadi Mission’ was launched in 2019-20 and plantation on Brahmani river bed, Kamakhyanagar subdivision and sadar range is going on.

Out of the total 1.10 lakh saplings planted, 16,000, 20,000, 64,000 and 10,000 saplings have been planted on ten hectares in Baliapasi reserve forest, 100 hectares in Ashwakhola reserve forest, 40 hectares in Anantpur reserve forest of Mahabirod range under Kamakhyanagar sub division and on 50 hectares of land in Khalpal reserve forest respectively.

Similarly, saplings have also been planted in those reserve forests under MGNREGS. These days, the forest department is roping in ‘Pala’ and ‘Das Kathia’ artistes to create awareness about the importance of trees, Acharya added.

At a time when importance is being given to plantation, as many as 16,063 trees will need to be chopped off for the expansion of National Highway-55 which passes through Dhenknal and Angul districts from Manguli Square in Cuttack, it was learnt. That said, it is being hoped the afforestation drive will offset for the loss in the longe term.

PNN