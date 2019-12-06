Champua: Locals, people’s representatives and nature lovers have alleged that the forest department has been felling valuable sal trees in Champua section of Keonjhar while clearing bushes.

Reports said the forest department has started clearing bushes at Sridharpur, Kainta, Patla and other areas with an aim of paving way for growth of valuable timber species.

But it was seen that many valuable trees have been cut down in the process.

Besides, some valuable herbal plants and trees have been destroyed, because the department has engaged people who are unable to differentiate between valuable trees and unwanted plants, locals said.

They pointed out that the department is supposed to protect and conserve forests and environment but such activities are rather spelling a big trouble for the environment.

Locals demanded immediate halt of the tree felling. Ramakant Pradhan, winner of Prakruti Bandhu Award, said forests have been shrinking in Champua due to mining activities despite locals having been very protective of forests.

“Herbal plants and teak species have been cleared in the name of clearing bushes,” he lamented.

Ramesh Munda, Jamudalakh sarpanch, said “We have been protecting forests with our own funds and efforts, but clearing bushes and herbal plants in such a manner is regrettable. When new sal forests are not being created, felling sal trees is damaging to the environment.”

Mahendra Giri, state secretary of Janasev Sangathan, said the forest department should pay special attention to protect valuable trees while locals have not been taken into confidence while clearing the bushes.

Champua ranger, Kashinath Hembram, said felling of ‘sal’ trees should not happen. “Officials will be warned against doing such things in days to come,” he added.