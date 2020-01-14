Kalimela: In order to boost the economic condition of bamboo farmers and artisans, the Kalimela Forest Department of Malkangiri has set on a path to augment bamboo cultivation by setting small scale industries in the district.

A bamboo farmers’ campaign hosted by DFO Pradip Mirese at Forest IB has set the initiative for an action plan for bamboo cultivation.

Outlining the modus operandi of the bamboo mission, Mirese said, “Our main objective is to increase the area under bamboo plantation in non-forest government and private land for supplementing farm income, contributing towards climate change resilience and making available the quality raw material for industries.”

A study showed bamboo captures carbon quickly, while it rapidly rejuvenates degraded lands, restoring soil fertility.

The mission will be promoted predominantly in private land, community lands, wastelands along with irrigation canals and water bodies in the district, Mirese said.

It was decided that only commercially viable species like tulda, vulgaries and nutons would be planted under the mission. Besides, farmers and artisans would be motivated to take up bamboo plantation. Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare would be provided for bamboo plantation for over a period of three years.

Around 417 seedlings would be planted in one hectare and the financial support would be calculated at the rate of Rs 60 per plant in the first year, Rs 36 in the second and Rs 24 in the third, which would be disbursed in installments as per cultivation needs, survival and growth of plants over a period of three years.

It was further decided that quality planting materials would be developed in Odisha Bamboo Development Agency and other forest nurseries for supply to the farmers. The operation would include the entire gamut of works like developing the nursery, actual plantation, treatment and seasoning of the plants, establishment of business clusters and processing units for value addition and marketing linkage.

A mega nursery at Malkangiri will be set up by the forest department. With this the bamboo farmers of MV-7 will be provided with Sundarikaran and Kanta bamboo saplings as the soil of the area is suitable for bamboo farming.

A processing unit at MV-126 and a bamboo handicraft industry at Malakangiri will be set up, said Mirese.

Bamboo artisans are facing several challenges, including stiff competition from plastic and fibre products, lack of marketing initiatives and soaring prices of bamboo. Encouragement to bamboo cultivation will reduce the cost of bamboo and help give a boost to the economic conditions of bamboo farmers and artisans in the district, he added.

Notably, the bamboo artisans in the district owe skills of making items like pachiya, dala (basket), binchana (hand fan) and kula (winnowing fan), with many other handicraft items. A training programme on preparing bamboo handicrafts will enhance their skills also.

Artisans abandon their traditional avocation due to lack of proper platform to showcase their skills.

With the introduction of proper market facilities, handicraft items prepared by the artisans can be showcased at the international level.

The forest department has also decided to arrange right market fora for the bamboo artisans in the district.

PNN