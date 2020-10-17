Joda: Land acquisition for a mega lift irrigation project being constructed at Chamakpur panchayat under Joda block has plunged into controversy. Forest land is being acquired even without the approval of Pallisabha, which allegedly violates existing laws. Even the sarpanch has not given NOC to the land acquisition. But the forest department has given permission, a report said.

According to the report, work of a mega lift irrigation project has started six months ago. The project requires acquisition of forest land. The land is being acquired while the sarpanch has not given his consent, locals alleged.

They pointed out that whenever any project or work is started on the forest land, there is a need for approval of the Pallisabha first and then the sarpanch should give his stamp of approval. But this is not being done, they lamented.

It was leant that Megha Engineering and Industries has been awarded the construction work of the irrigation project at Basudevpur. Carrying out work on the forest land only on the permission of the forest department is illegal, they said.

“The administration should have organized Pallisabha for approval of the project before awarding the work to the company. Without this, trees are being cleared for land acquisition. Locals used to depend on the forest for their livelihood. It has affected their livelihood,” said Prabhakar Nayak, former sarpanch of Kandara panchayat.

Locals also pointed out that the construction company has engaged people from outside while local labourers have been neglected at the time of Covid difficulties.

On the other hand, due to construction work, the entire region has been experiencing dust-induced pollution while the company has not taken pollution control measures, they added. Labourers are working in harzardous condition at high altitude without safety gears.

Locals have apprised the Balibandh forester about the alleged illegality.

Chamakpur sarpanch Narahari Nayak said, “Land acquisition for the project has started six months ago, but Pallisabha was not held to give green signal. The construction company has sent a letter to him for Pallisabha, but it was not held. I wonder how the forest department gave permission to the company for land acquisition even without my NOC.”

However, deputy project manager of the Megha Engineering Company Sriram said.”The area is under the Kanpur major irrigation project. It is a submergence prone area. The work is being done here in adherence with all norms.”

Champua ranger Ghasinath Patra said he is unaware if the project has been approved by the Palisabha or not. But the forest department has given permission for the land acquisition, he added. Locals demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged illegalities.

