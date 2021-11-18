Kendrapara: Another mega drinking water project in Kendrapara has landed in a controversy after trees were felled on a forest land to pave way for the project. A case has been lodged at the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Its construction work was halted months ago. Now, its work may resume soon.

The rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department, which is executing the drinking water project at Manikunda under Marsaghai block, had sought permission of the forest and environment department to generate forest at Badapal instead of changing the project site.

The revenue department had also appealed for compensatory afforestation at the alternative site. Meanwhile, the forest and environment department has allowed the compensatory afforestation at Badapal on certain conditions.

The mega drinking water project aims at providing safe water to people in 200 villages under Mahakalpara and Marsaghai blocks.

As per conditions set by the forest and environment department, the RWSS department has to look after the forest at Badapal for ten years and pay a penalty 10 times the total cost of saplings to be planted on the land.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the mega drinking water project in 2018. Thereafter, construction of the water treatment plant, part of the project, was started at Manikunda after scores of trees were felled.

However, the project site was part of the forest land. Social activists Alay Samantray and Sampad Swain moved the NGT over tree felling. The NGT formed a threemember inquiry team as the RWSS had cut down trees without taking permission of the forest and environment department.

The project area is 1.809 hectares of forest land. Taking note of this development, the district administration had sought permission of the forest and environment department to regenerate forest on 1.862 hectares at Badapal to make up for the treefelling at the project site.

The RWSS department of Kendrapara has intimated the assistant engineer of the RWSS Cuttack circle to deposit Rs 84,52,604 in the CAMPA fund of the forest department towards penalty and forest generation, Rs 16,58,000 for sapling plantation and maintenance for 10 years and Rs 11, 32, 434 towards tree felling and Rs 56, 62, 170 as penalty.

Notably, 40 per cent of the project work has been completed.

PNN