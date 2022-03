Athagarh: Forest department has suspended Ashok Kumar Behera, the ranger of Narasinghpur West under Athagarh forest division in Cuttack district, in connection with the death of an elephant about a month ago.

A forest guard and a forester had been suspended on the same charge, a week after the incident. Sufficient evidence was available against ranger Behera’s involvement in the incident. However, many questioned the delayed action.

PNN