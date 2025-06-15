Keonjhar: Members of Odisha Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association, Keonjhar branch Saturday evening staged a peaceful protest in front of the Keonjhar division office and gave a memorandum with a six-point charter of demands, including the arrest of villagers who attacked on-duty forest officials Friday.

Tension erupted near the DFO office Saturday evening when the police personnel deployed outside did not let the forest workers enter the premises.

Later, the forest workers went inside the division office and protested peacefully. Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar Dhanraj HD, came to the protest site and held talks with the president and other members of Odisha Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association, Keonjhar branch.

After the discussion, they called off the protest and gave a 48-hour ultimatum to fulfil their demands. The forest workers said that when they were going to rescue victims of an elephant attack in Kendudihi village under Rugudi police station Friday, the villagers attacked Barbil ranger Sanjib Raut, Guali forester Sarat Kumar Patnaik and protection squad members in the presence of Rugudi IIC and other police personnel.

Forester Sarat Kumar Patnaik was admitted to the Barbil Community Health Centre in a critical condition for treatment.

They expressed dissatisfaction that the police have not taken action against the culprits so far.

Similarly, Bamebari forester Rajendra Jena and other staff were attacked by the locals May 30 over the death of a person in an elephant attack.

Even after 15 days, the culprit has not been arrested in this incident.

