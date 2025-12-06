Brajarajnagar: Vigilance officials Friday arrested a forester attached to the Bandhabahal section of the Brajarajnagar forest range in Jharsuguda district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

According to Vigilance sources, Forester Gauranga Sahu had demanded the bribe from a resident for permitting the cutting and transportation of dried eucalyptus trees.

The complainant had earlier informed the Vigilance department, following which a trap was laid.

Sahu was caught red-handed within his office premises while accepting the bribe.

A team from the Rourkela Vigilance Division conducted the raid.

Officers said the forester attempted to flee but was quickly overpowered and taken into custody.

The Rourkela Vigilance Zone has registered a case in connection with the incident.

Sahu was arrested and produced in a Vigilance Court.