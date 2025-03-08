Bhanjanagar: A forester was seriously injured in a bear attack while trying to douse a fire in Tarasingh range of the North Ghumusar forest division late Friday night. The injured forester, Kala Badan Das, was admitted to Bhanjanagar Hospital in critical condition.

As his condition worsened, he was referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. The incident occurred Friday night when Kala Badan was engaged in firefighting operations in Brahman Sahi forest under Tarasingh range. A bear, likely fleeing for its life from the fire, attacked him.

Other staff members present at the site rescued and rushed him to Bhanjanagar Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty and Ranger Bimbadhar Sahu rushed to the scene and arranged medical assistance for the injured forester.