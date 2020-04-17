Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.81 billion during the week ended April 10, RBI data said.

According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $476.47 billion from $474.66 billion reported for the week ended April 3.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.22 billion to $440.33 billion. Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves increased by $586 million to $31.13 billion.

Though the SDR value declined by $4 million to $1.42 billion, the country’s reserve position with the IMF went up by $11 million to $3.57 billion.

(IANS)