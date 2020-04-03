Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $5.65 billion during the week ended March 27.

According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $475.56 billion from $469.90 billion reported for the week ended March 20.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged- up by $2.56 billion to $439.66 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves increased by $3.03 billion to $30.89 billion.

The SDR value rose by $14 million to $1.42 billion.

In addition, the country’s reserve position with the IMF went up by $44 million to $3.58 billion.

(IANS)