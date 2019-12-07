A post on Twitter by actor Rahul Bose had created waves across the internet, as he described how he was overcharged for two bananas. A 5-star hotel in Chandigarh charged him 442.5 rupees for two bananas, after which a stream of hilarious remarks followed. Similarly, another Twitter user posted a bill of a hotel in Mumbai charging him 1700 rupees for two boiled eggs.

But, you will be surprised to know that there is a banana that has been sold for $120,000 (over Rs 85 lakh). While it might sound astonishing, it is absolutely true. A banana taped at Art Basel Miami in the US was sold for Rs 85 lakh.

The insane report has now become a rage with the picture of the banana going viral on social media. Well, to clear your doubts, actually, it is an art. This banana art was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. According to a website, two out of three bananas have been sold and the last banana was sold at Rs 87 lakh.

Cattelan was thinking of making a sculpture of a banana. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze before finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. The artwork consists of a banana from a local store in Miami and a piece of duct tape.

This banana art has been named ‘Comedian’. According to Perrotin Gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin, the banana is a symbol of global trade. Apart from this, it is also used as a joke.

Netizens are shocked at the exorbitant price tagged with the banana art and came up with the best reactions on twitter. Calling it ‘fake crap art’, one user wrote, “I could have taped it much better at least can’t wait for the clever buyer to have a decomposed piece of crap fake art.”