Guwahati: Retired Assam DIG PK Dutta, who is wanted in connection with the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, has been detained. PK Dutta was detained by security personnel at the Indo-Nepal Border, a police spokesman said Tuesday here. The development came following the ‘look out circular’ (LOC) issued by the Assam CID, the spokesman added.

Dutta has now been handed over to West Bengal Police. A team of Assam Police is on the way to the place to bring him back to Assam. This information was shared by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh. Further details about the former top cop is yet to be provided.

Dutta was absconding along with another accused, expelled BJP leader Diban Deka. The latter was arrested October 1. The Assam police had announced a reward of Rs 1,00,000 each for information which would lead to their arrest.

So far, 32 people have been apprehended in connection with the paper leak scam. When Dutta is officially arrested, it will increase to 33.