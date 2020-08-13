Bhubaneswar: Weeks after being accused of sexual harassment, former director of AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sadangi was given compulsory retirement Thursday.

A woman employee of his office had accused Sadangi of sexually harassing her. On basis of her report, Mahila police had arrested the OAS officer July 9. The officer remained in judicial custody till July 13 when the additional district & sessions court granted him bail.

With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasising on high degree of morality and integrity in public service, the officer was suspended considering the gravity of the case, a source said.

The government ordered compulsory retirement of Sadangi from government service with immediate effect in line with its policy of zero tolerance on any act of immorality by any of its employee, howsoever important he might be, a press notification said.

Notably, the woman employee had accused Sadangi of sending her indecent messages and obscene videos on her WhatsApp number. She mentioned in her complaint that it was when she blocked him on WhatsApp, the officer verbally abused her over telephone.

PNN