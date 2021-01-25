Bhubaneswar: Former Begunia-Bolagarh MLA Surendra Nath Mishra passed away at a private hospital here Sunday evening. He was 68.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday took to his twitter handle to express his deep grief. His tweet in Odia says, “I am saddened to learn of MLA Surendranath Mishra’s death. As a people’s representative, he will be remembered for his charitable works. I pray peace and tranquility for the departed soul and express sympathies to the family members.”

He had been ill for the last couple of days. He had to be admitted at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital after he complained of chest pain Sunday. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last, family sources said.

His body was brought to his residence at Dharma Vihar, Khandagiri where relatives, family members, leaders and common people offered their last tributes to the departed leader. His wife Shantilata Mishra, son Sudhiranjan Mishra, two daughters, sons-in-law and his two brothers were seen beside the body.

Mishra was a Janata Dal MLA from 1990 to 95.

PNN