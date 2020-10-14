Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has something to about his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia. The latter is a housemate on the reality show this season. Paras Chhabra has said that Pavitra should be named as ‘Apavitra’ (impure) because of her nature. Paras claimed that Pavitra was married when they briefly dated. He alleged she hid the fact from him. He informed that he ended his relationship with Pavitra her because she was cheating on him.

Paras’ comments came as a reaction to Pavitra’s recent statement. She had said that if Paras had any self-respect he wouldn’t join her in the Bigg Boss 14 house this season.

Paras reacting to her statement said that he found out she was married only when her husband sent him a message. He added that he subsequently came to know of more ‘shocking’ details about her.

“I got to know that before entering the Bigg Boss house Pavitra said very distasteful things about me. First, I think her name Pavitra (pure) is wrong. She should be named as Apavitra (impure) because of her nature. Before the show, she told everyone that I am a cheater and a liar. However, on the first day of the show, she confessed that she was double-dating me. What kind of a girl is she? I never revealed the reason for the break-up. But she was double-dating, and that’s why I ended my relationship with her,” Paras said.

“Plus, she was married. If you are married why do you need to be in another relationship? In one of her interviews, she said that I am the biggest regret of her life. I would like to ask her if I am the biggest regret of her life then why was she were in a relationship with me despite being a married woman?” Paras added.

In the previous episode of the ongoing season 14, a glimpse of Pavitra and Eijaz Khan showed her getting cosy with him. However, Eijaz seemed uncomfortable in the scene.

Pavitra in a viral video chat with Rubina Dilaik, explained the reason why she got close to Eijaz. Pavitra said she sees loneliness in Eijaz and therefore feels emotionally connected with him. She added that she tried everything to develop a bond with Eijaz but he did not reciprocate. Pavitra then gets emotional and breaks down. She states that she can’t afford to lose Eijaz.

Paras reacted to this particular development also. “If a love angle is emerging in the show between Eijaz and Pavitra, I will pray for Eijaz bhai. If he gets in a relationship with Pavitra, his life will be ruined. He is a good actor and he has done some good shows on television. So I feel Eijaz should stay away from people like Pavitra.”