Kamakhyanagar: Odisha’s first BJP legislator and former Kamakhyanagar MLA, Prasanna Pattnaik, passed away Wednesday at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 74.

His political journey began in 1977 when he was first elected as a legislator. Pattnaik’s legacy was further cemented with successful elections from the Kamakhyanagar constituency under the BJP banner in 1985 and again in 1990.

According to reports, he breathed his last after a prolonged illness. His demise has cast a pall of gloom across the region.

His contributions to the political landscape of Odisha will be remembered with deep respect.

Many prominent political leaders have expressed their condolences, acknowledging his service and the void his passing leaves in the state’s political sphere.