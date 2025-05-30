Baripada: The Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) of South Division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) along with forest personnel arrested seven poachers in connection with a 2023-24 case of wildlife offence during raids at Dudhiani and Aanlakata villages under Dudhiani panchayat and Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district, sources said Thursday The accused poachers were identified as Raghunath Soy, Baburam Soy, Sukulal Hembram, Mangal Badra, Jayasingh Sirka, Kunaram Samad, and Baya Banara from the two villages.

The accused poachers had been absconding for a long time. They were remanded to judicial custody Thursday. Forest officials seized six bows, 11 arrows, two snares, two catapults, an axe, two horns of a barking deer, and a pair of antlers of a spotted deer during the raid.

The Forest department has deployed advanced AI-enabled cameras in the Similipal National Park for wildlife protection. The AI system can instantly capture and transmit photos of suspects to authorities, enabling quicker response and higher success in catching poachers and protecting wildlife. Deputy Director, STR South Division, Samrat Gouda said the department had previously arrested 13 others in connection with the same case, bringing the total number of arrests to 20.

