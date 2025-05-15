Baripada: A local court here in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced two persons to four years of imprisonment and slapped a penalty of Rs 50 lakh each while delivering a verdict on a wildlife poaching case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Debashish Mohanty found the accused guilty and stated in the ruling that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional year of imprisonment.

The convicts were identified as Nirmal Birua, 27, and Prem Munda, 35, both residents of Badajunapala under Kaptipada police limits.

According to case details, the duo had illegally entered Similipal Tiger Reserve’s (STR) Bagahanta range under the southern division on the night of June 23, 2020, with the intent to hunt wild animals.

They camped overnight on a ‘mancha’ (an elevated stage made on trees) and allegedly hunted a deer early June 24 morning.

The venison was then cut and taken home. Acting on credible intelligence, Forest department personnel from Kaptipada range, along with staffers from Podadiha section, Similipal Tiger Protection Force, and Bagahanta forest unit, launched a coordinated operation.

The accused were detained and interrogated. Authorities seized two bows, 12 arrows, a machete, various hunting tools, and venison from their possession.

The court based its ruling on the testimony of five witnesses and the Forest Department’s investigation report.

Officials highlighted that laws protecting voiceless wildlife are stringent, and any act of hunting or harassing wild animals constitutes a serious offence with strict legal penalties.

This ruling marks the third consecutive conviction related to poaching within STR. Deputy Director of Similipal South Division Samrat Gouda noted that the case underscores not only the successful arrest of poachers but also the importance of thorough case documentation to ensure maximum penalties.

PNN