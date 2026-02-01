Baripada: Congress leader and former MP Sushila Tiria died Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, her family said.

She was 70 and a spinster.

Tiria, a four-time MP, twice from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and twice from the Rajya Sabha, was undergoing treatment for her lung infection.

A former Congress Working Committee member, Tiria was currently a State Political Advisory Committee member of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the passing away of Smt. Sushilla Tiria, a senior Congress leader from Mayurbhanj, former Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MP, Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das said in a statement.

Her long service to tribal welfare and social justice is an irreparable loss to the Congress, Das said, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.