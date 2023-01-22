Bhubaneswar: Several valuable items were looted from former India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey’s official residence located in Unit-VI area of Bhubaneswar, a source said Sunday.

According to the source, Tirkey came to know of the incident when his domestic help called and informed him about the incident. He subsequently filed an FIR in this connection. The stolen valuables include Tirkey’s medals, gold ornaments, computer set, TV sets among other items.

The incident allegedly took place when Tirkey and his family were not in their home Friday night. Tirkey was away in Rourkela to watch a hockey world cup match. His mother had gone to Sundargarh – her native place.

Notably, Tirkey was the captain of India-A, junior, sub-junior, and senior national hockey teams. He led the country to victory in 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai.

PNN