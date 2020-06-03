Jammu: Former chairman of Jammu and Kashmir State Cooperative Bank (JKSCB) Mohmmad Shafi Dar was arrested Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Srinagar. The JKSCB chairman was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the 223-crore land scam. It also involved the Jammu and Kashmir State Co-operative Bank (JKSCO), officials said Wednesday.

The (ACB) sleuths May 14 had arrested chairman of Jhelum Co-operative House Building Society (JCHBS) Hilal Ahmed Mir in connection with the alleged scam.

“Mohd Shafi Dar, ex-Chairman, J&K Co-operative Bank Ltd, who was evading arrest since the registration of the case, was today arrested and taken into custody by the ACB and his interrogation is going on,” a senior officer of the ACB said.

A preliminary enquiry was conducted by the ACB Jammu on the allegations that Dar in connivance with the officials and beneficiary of a non-existent co-operative house building society had sanctioned an amount of Rs 223 crore fraudulently in favour of the said society under the name and style of ‘River Jhelum Co-operative House Colony at Shivpora Srinagar’ run by Mir of Magarmal Bagh Srinagar, the ACB official added.

PTI