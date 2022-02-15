New Delhi: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned Tuesday from the Congress. In the process Ashwani Kumar ended his 46-year-long association with the grand old party. Kumar sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday morning. He said he can best serve national causes outside the party fold. Kumar was Law Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government between 2009 and 2014

“Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold,” Kumar said in his resignation letter.

“I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years. I hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters,” the former Rajya Sabha MP also said.

Kumar leaves in the midst of assembly polls in five states and ahead of the February 20 election in Punjab. His resignation comes close on the heels of a spate of resignations, the most recent being that of another former Union Minister RPN Singh.

A number of party leaders have quit the Congress in the recent past. These include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev and Louisinho Faleiro.

Later on while talking to reporters, Kumar said the Congress had lost touch with the ground reality and no longer reflected the national mood.

Kumar also accused the Congress for failing to reinvent itself despite its decline.

Here are excerpts of his interview

What prompted you to leave the Congress after decades of association with the party going back to your father’s days? Lack of inspirational leadership, the absence of a sense of belonging and debilitating processes of internal functioning combined to make possible a painful decision to end a 46-year-long association with the Congress.

Needless controversy around Netaji’s statute and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s national award also upset me. These developments betrayed a narrowness of approach not expected of the Congress.

As has been said, ‘Ideas wait upon events, which give them birth’.

Absent an inspiring leadership and captive to its internal compulsions, the Congress has failed to reinvent itself despite unmistakable signs of decline over the years. I do not wish to criticise any individual but failings of those responsible cannot be brushed aside.

Any special reason for quitting the party at this time on the eve of Punjab elections where you have been active?

In Punjab, the political discourse was never as low. The open fight over the office of chief minister showed Congress in poor light and diminished us all in the process. It showed that other than a few people no one else was relevant or entitled to respect.

A section of Congress veterans was very upset at the way Capt Amarinder Singh was ousted in Punjab. Has your resignation anything to do with that issue?

The manner in which Capt Amarinder Singh was humiliated and forced to resign was an ominous signal. He deserved better. The dismal state of Punjab’s economy demands an elevating and consensual politics and shunning of narrow personal prejudices.

What is your future plan? Are you going to join any party?

I have not thought of joining any other political party yet but intend to remain active in pursuit of public and national causes as best as possible. What the future holds cannot be predicted today.

What is your impression of Punjab elections?

Election results in Punjab will surprise many. Based on the groundswell of popular support, I feel that AAP will comfortably form the next Government in Punjab and Bhagwant Mann will be the state’s next chief minister. Punjab is ready for a sensational political change.

You have worked with many PMs and Congress presidents. What is different now that several leaders are leaving the party? Rahul Gandhi says those leaving the Congress are afraid of taking on the BJP and that the less brave are free to leave. Your take?

Several leaders leaving the party in quick succession tell us that something is very wrong with the oldest party. It is better for the leadership to look inwards rather than find fault with those who are compelled to leave the party.

Did you reach out to Sonia Gandhi with your grievances given your close association with her over the last several years?

Yes, but there is a limit to perseverance. Let me answer you in verse… ‘Chup si ho gayin dil ki dhadkane, so gayi kahin saari aahatein, charsoo yahaan sirf khamoshi, ab sadayein dein kya kisi ko hum, waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam…” (There is silence/indifference all around. Who should I summon to my call? What a tragedy of our times).

Is the Congress in a position to fulfil aspirations of people nationally?

I don’t think so. I see a further decline in its relevance as a national party in the future.